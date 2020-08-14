Around 29,000 workers have benefited from furlough scheme in Aberdeenshire

Around 29,000 workers from across Aberdeenshire have benefited from the UK Government’s furlough scheme, a new report has shown.

Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee is to discuss the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic when it meets next Thursday.

Councillors will hear how schemes brought in by the UK Government may benefit the region, including through the job retention scheme and bonuses for employers who bring workers back from furlough, as well as the Kick Start Scheme to create more jobs for young people and Eat Out to Help Out to support the hospitality industry.

A report to be heard by councillors states: “Approximately 29,000 workers in Aberdeenshire have benefited from the job retention scheme and employers will therefore be eligible for up to £29 million from the jobs retention bonus.

“It will be important for the council’s employability services (and those that we commission) to be able to adapt their delivery to ensure that duplication with the Kick Start Scheme is avoided and that this investment by the UK Government is maximised in Aberdeenshire.

“The tourism and hospitality sectors will benefit from the VAT reduction