Army pals launch new north-east Ultra Marathon event

Two former military workers are setting up a new ultramarathon event in the north-east.

Competitors will take on the challenge running from Auchnagatt to Maud on the former railway line over a period of 12 hours.

Gavin Taylor, 35, and Kevin Mottram, 40, met when serving as physical trainers in the Army as part of the Gordon Highlanders but it was not until they returned home to civilian life that they started running in events.

Gavin said: “We met in the Army. I joined at the age of 16 straight out of school in 2000 and Kevin signed up a couple years before me. It gave us a good understanding of the biology of the human body and what it can endure.

“I did not run for a couple of years after I left and then I met up with Kevin who had just competed in the Deeside ultramarathon D33.

“I signed up for the following year and it took me five-and-a-half hours. The last time I competed in the D33, I came in second and it only took me three hours and 55 minutes.”

The new challenge will involve competitors running 4.3 miles from Auchnagatt to Maud and back as many times as possible between 7am to 7pm on May 16 next year.

Gavin, who lives in Auchnagatt with his wife, two daughters and son, said it was designed to be as much a mental challenge as a physical challenge.

The former Mintlaw Academy pupil added: “I work offshore and when I am home I train on that track every day.

“I thought it would be a challenge for competitors to take on the same track for 12 hours straight.

“There’s not many ultramarathons in the Aberdeen area and it will be great to bring big names from the running world to the north-east.

“It would be quite a unique track. Hopefully it will attract top runners in the years to come.”

Along with Kevin, a project manager who lives in Kingseat with his wife and two young sons, the pair hope to organise similar events in other places with Tay&Ram Running Events if the first challenge is a success.

To find more go to bit.ly/2XWv0H4.