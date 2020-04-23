Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Armed police seal off street in north-east town

by Zoe Phillips
23/04/2020, 7:21 am Updated: 23/04/2020, 7:25 am
© Jasper ImageArmed police in Elgin last night
Armed police in Elgin last night
Send us a story

Armed police sealed off a residential street in a north-east town during an incident last night.

The public were warned to avoid the area around Findhorn Court in Elgin as emergency services dealt with a “disturbance”.

More than a dozen police vehicles had been at the scene since 6.30pm.

Paramedics and specialist police dog units were also in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to the Findhorn Court area of Elgin around 6.30pm following a report of a disturbance and officers remained in attendance last night.”

The public were being asked to avoid the area as officers worked to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.