Armed police seal off street in north-east town

Armed police sealed off a residential street in a north-east town during an incident last night.

The public were warned to avoid the area around Findhorn Court in Elgin as emergency services dealt with a “disturbance”.

More than a dozen police vehicles had been at the scene since 6.30pm.

Paramedics and specialist police dog units were also in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to the Findhorn Court area of Elgin around 6.30pm following a report of a disturbance and officers remained in attendance last night.”

The public were being asked to avoid the area as officers worked to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.