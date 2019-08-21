Wednesday, August 21st 2019 Show Links
Armed police launch manhunt in north-east town

by Jamie Hall
21/08/2019, 12:02 pm Updated: 21/08/2019, 12:02 pm
Police at the scene last night
Armed police gathered on a residential street in a north-east town as they searched for a person wanted on warrant.

Officers and a dog unit were stationed outside a home on Councillors Walk in Elgin yesterday evening as part of an “ongoing incident”.

Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended at Councillors Walk in Elgin yesterday evening as part of ongoing inquiries to trace a person wanted on warrant.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and the local community is thanked for its patience.”

