Armed police called to Aberdeen street after bus stop gun drama

Armed police swooped on an Aberdeen street this afternoon following reports that a man was in possession of a gun.
Officers were called to Holburn Street at about 3.25pm where they arrested two men at a bus stop outside the Repsol Sinopec building. A third man has also been arrested.
Police said the incident involved a toy gun and there was no threat to the wider public.
Inspector Rod Smith, of Aberdeen Queen Street Police Office, said: “Around 3.25pm on Thursday, 20 August, 2020, officers attended Holburn Street in Aberdeen following a report of a man in possession of a firearm.
“The item was recovered and was established to be a toy gun. Three men (aged 41, 46 and 51) have been arrested in connection with the incident and are assisting officers with inquiries.
“The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and there was no wider threat to the public.
“As is normal procedure, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the PIRC.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe