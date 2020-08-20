Armed police called to Aberdeen street after bus stop gun drama

Armed police swooped on an Aberdeen street this afternoon following reports that a man was in possession of a gun.

Officers were called to Holburn Street at about 3.25pm where they arrested two men at a bus stop outside the Repsol Sinopec building. A third man has also been arrested.

Police said the incident involved a toy gun and there was no threat to the wider public.

Inspector Rod Smith, of Aberdeen Queen Street Police Office, said: “Around 3.25pm on Thursday, 20 August, 2020, officers attended Holburn Street in Aberdeen following a report of a man in possession of a firearm.

“The item was recovered and was established to be a toy gun. Three men (aged 41, 46 and 51) have been arrested in connection with the incident and are assisting officers with inquiries.

“The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and there was no wider threat to the public.

“As is normal procedure, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the PIRC.”