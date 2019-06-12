Armed officers recover heroin worth £22,000 from vehicle on A90

Police recovered heroin worth almost £22,000 a vehicle was stopped on the A90.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, from the London area have been charged as a result and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

The vehicle, which was travelling north on the A90 at Drumlithie, was stopped because of concerns over the manner of driving shortly after 11pm last night by Armed Response Vehicle officers. Police Scotland’s Dog Unit also attended.

A low three-figure sum of cash was also recovered.

Chief Inspector Donna Allan, North Area Commander for Armed Policing, said: “Following changes in the way ARV officers are deployed, our officers are able to provide greater support to the public and can assist local policing colleagues to tackle the issues that our communities tell us are important to them.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Due to concerns about the manner of driving of a vehicle on the A90 last night, it was necessary for ARV officers to stop the driver and carry out further inquiries.

“Subsequently two men were arrested in connection with alleged drug supply and the inquiry passed to local officers.”CID DC Debbie Mitchell added: “This is a significant recovery of controlled drugs which would have been destined for north-east communities where it would only have served to spread misery and harm.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues across Scotland including specialist officers to proactively target those intent on causing harm by dealing drugs to make money.”