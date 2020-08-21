Armed cops swoop on Aberdeen street after bus stop gun drama

Three men have been arrested after armed police swooped on a busy Aberdeen street following reports of a man with a firearm.

Two men waiting at a bus stop outside Repsol Sinopec on Holburn Street were surrounded by armed police officers and pinned to the ground yesterday.

A bystander claimed that one of the suspects had a gun, which was quickly taken by police, and both men were loaded into the back of a van.

Police later revealed that the firearm recovered was a toy gun.

Lynne McIntyre, owner of Dizzy’s sweet shop, was inside her store on the opposite side of the street when the drama unfolded.

She said: “I just looked up and saw these police cars pull up across the road, and officers with guns jumped out and surrounded these two men who were at the bus stop.

“It was like something out of a film. They pinned the two men to the ground and a police van came afterwards to take them away.

“The whole thing happened in about 10 minutes – it came as a bit of a shock to me.

“I’ve only had this shop two weeks, so it was definitely a new experience.”

Another eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said officers took precautions to make sure the ‘gun’ was not loaded.

He said: “One of the police officers took it and cocked it, almost as if to discharge it before both guys were taken away.

“It was a wee bit of excitement and definitely something you don’t see everyday on this street.”

The incident took place at about 3.30pm, with the street busy with children who had just finished school.

Three police cars stopped at the bus stop, and armed officers jumping out.

They moved quickly, said witnesses, and the scene was cleared of police and vehicles within about 15 minutes.

Police said that three men had been arrested following the incident, and confirmed they were called following reports of a man being in possession of a firearm.

Inspector Rod Smith, of Queen Street Police Office, said: “Around 3.25pm yesterday officers attended Holburn Street in Aberdeen following a report of a man in possession of a firearm.

“The item was recovered and was established to be a toy gun.

“Three men, aged 41, 46 and 51, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are assisting officers with inquiries.

“The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and there was no wider threat to the public.

“As is normal procedure, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the PIRC.”