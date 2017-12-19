ARI multi-storey car park to reopen following sudden closure

A new multi-storey car park will reopen at an Aberdeen hospital tomorrow.

The 1,000-space car park at Foresterhill Health Campus in Aberdeen will only be used by patients and visitors.

It was funded after a £10 million donation from oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood.

The car park was launched in October, but was shut soon after due to teething problems.

In a post on NHS Grampian’s Facebook page, they wrote: “We apologise for the sudden closure of this facility in October and the long period of time it has been unavailable.

“This was due to a problem with the main incoming electrical supply to the car park which caused issues with the electrical distribution and electrical equipment within the facility.

“We are pleased to say that repairs have been completed and externally verified.

“We know how frustrating it has been for all site users to have this facility completed but unavailable.

“It has been equally frustrating for us and we can only apologise again for the disruption.”