Argos workers in Aberdeen raise concerns over possible Covid-19 exposure

Fears over the potential spread of coronavirus have been raised at a major retailer.

A number of employees at Argos shops within Sainsbury’s supermarkets in the north-east have highlighted their worries about exposure to Covid-19.

Argos has shut down its standalone shops across the country, however, its outlets inside larger Sainsbury’s remain open for collecting online orders.

Although a spokeswoman for Argos said the firm is able to sell essential products to those in need, employees argued the business is disregarding rules on what is or is not essential.

Richard Thomson, SNP MP for Gordon, said: “Argos management must have known perfectly well keeping these counters open was flouting the very same rules that meant they had to close their standalone outlets.”

A spokeswoman for Argos said: “Argos products can only be bought online. We are then strongly advising customers to have these delivered to their homes.

“We also have an option to collect from Sainsbury’s supermarkets while doing an essential food shop.

“The safety of colleagues and customers is extremely important to us and we have introduced a range of measures to keep people safe.”

