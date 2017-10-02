Area committee set to discuss proposals for another 247 homes in Aberdeenshire town

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Proposals to build 247 new homes in a North-east town are to be put forward at a committee meeting tomorrow.

The plans would see the new houses built on Fordoun Road, in Laurencekirk, and will be discussed at Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

The scheme follows a neighbouring development of 310 houses being approved by the committee in January 2016 as part of a masterplan for the area.

Members of Kincardine and Mearns Community Council have put forward objections to the plans, saying construction of the homes will create too much build up of traffic in the area.

They said: “This proposed development is at the north end of Laurencekirk.

“At present there are no plans for a grade separated junction to the north of Laurencekirk.

“The potential increase in the volume of traffic on the already unacceptably over-burdened High Street causes great concern.

“We could never support this application while there is no adequate solution to the volume of traffic on the Laurencekirk High Street.”

The community council also argued Laurencekirk did not have the facilities needed to accommodate the 247 new houses.

They said: “There are concerns regarding a lack of facilities in Laurencekirk to support three major developments.

“This application, together with the already mentioned Kirkwood Homes and the nearly finished Muir Homes estate, would accentuate the burden on an over-stretched community.

“The opportunities for the town to develop and diversify should be recognised and addressed before any additional large developments are approved.”

In a report to the council, director of infrastructure services, Stephen Archer, pictured, said: “Overall, the proposal is one of compromise.

“The disjointed approach taken by various developers since the coordinated masterplan stage has led to compromise being necessary here in terms of layout, density and timing of delivery.”