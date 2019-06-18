Are you A+? There’s a shortage of your blood group and they need donors

Health chiefs are appealing for help due to the shortage of one type of blood.

People with A+ blood are being asked to consider donating if they can after the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service warned levels were falling lower than it would like.

Stocks of the group have dropped to just three days.

Other blood groups including AB- and O+ are down to four days.

The public can donate at Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre on Foresterhill Road, although visits are arranged by appointment only.

Call 0345 90 90 999 to book an appointment during business hours or email nss.snbtsenquiry@nhs.net

