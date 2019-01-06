Are you a budding writer? Here’s how you can enter Aberdeen short story competition

A prestigious north-east writing prize is now open for applications.

The Toulmin Prize, which was established in 2008, commemorates short stories which are concerned with some aspects of life in north-east Scotland.

Short stories of up to 4,000 words can be submitted by amateur writers for consideration.

The winner will receive £500 and the story will be read out by writer Sheena Blackhall at an Aberdeen University event.

An A4 hard copy and an electronic submission in Word document format should be made to Dr Thomas A McKean, director at The Elphinstone Institute, University of Aberdeen, MacRobert Building, King’s College, AB24 5UA, and at elphinstone@abdn.ac.uk