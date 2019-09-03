Archive: How the Evening Express reported the outbreak of World War Two and the sinking of Athenia

Eighty years ago today Britain went to war.

On Sunday September 3, 1939, Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, following Germany’s decision not to withdraw from Poland, “this country is at war with Germany”.

The following day the news filled the front pages of papers across the country, many leading with the torpedo attack on passenger ship Athenia – the first to be sunk by Germany, and which led to the death of more than 100 people.

Below you can read the Evening Express from both Monday September 4 and Tuesday September 5 to see how we covered the news.

Evening Express – Monday September 4, 1939

Evening Express – Tuesday September 5, 1939.