Architect reveals plans to give 99-year-old north-east hospital new lease of life

An architect has drawn up plans to revitalise a mothballed north-east hospital following concerns it would close permanently.

Insch Hospital was closed earlier this year as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold to divert resources to where they would be most needed.

Health chiefs say it was also closed because it could only accommodate six beds with social distancing.

The hospital’s closure earlier this year sparked fears the decision could be made permanent, with the Friends of Insch Hospital group campaigning for it to be saved.

The calls have also been backed by the local school, as well the town’s minister.

The 99-year-old hospital was built in the aftermath of WW1 and has provided care for generations of Insch residents.

However, social distancing rules meant it would only be able to have six of its 11 beds in use at any one time.

Now Morris Tait, an architectural technician based in the town, has now drawn up a new design he believes would lead to increased bed space and bring the hospital’s facilities up to scratch.

It would involve widening corridors and creating more fire escape routes.

He said: “I have been a patient at Insch Medical Practice all of my life and many friends and relatives of mine have been in-patients in the hospital over the years and I have witnessed first hand the high standard of care they have all received in the Insch War Memorial Hospital.

“When I heard that the hospital was closed and that its future is uncertain, I naturally wanted to do all I could to help, as I know how vital the facility is, both within Insch and indeed across Aberdeenshire.

“I set about producing a new layout for the hospital with wide corridors, good fire escape provision and seven single-occupancy rooms, all with their own sanitary facilities as well as a three-bed ward.

“I see the design as providing a focus for the Friends of Insch War Memorial Hospital and although the plan is aspirational and ambitious it does demonstrate that the hospital could be brought up to modern standards.

“In the immediate future the priority has to be getting the hospital open again for patients, as I am sure the layout of Insch War memorial Hospital is no less restrictive than many local hospitals in the region.”

Alasdair McCallum, a trustee and former chairman of the Friends group, said: “There is every argument for keeping the hospital open and we are trying to win the argument. The hospital needs to stay open because it provides a very much-needed service to the community.

“It’s not just for Insch. It’s for the surrounding communities. All the villages within a 20-mile radius have had people cared for there.

“We are only a year away from the centenary. It kept going through WW2 and the depression years – it’s hard to understand why we potentially can’t keep a hospital open when it’s served the community through such hard times.

“The Friends have raised quite a bit of money in the last 10 years and it remains the case that we’re happy to continue providing the capital to keep it going.

“The community doesn’t want the hospital to close, and we will do everything we can to try and keep the hospital open.

“We don’t want something for nothing. We are happy to contribute.”

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) made the decision to temporarily mothball the hospital for the duration of the pandemic.

However, the body has insisted there are no plans in place to make the closure a permanent one.

Any move to close the hospital would require community and Scottish Government consultation – and health bosses in the north-east have no such plans at this stage.

Geraldine Fraser, AHSCP’s partnership manager, said: “At the outset of the pandemic we had to make some difficult decisions about the services we had to pause to allow us to be ready and flexible enough to respond to the needs of our communities in light of Covid-19.

“We are still in the midst of the pandemic and no decisions about the future of Insch Memorial Hospital have been, nor will they be made, whilst we continue to respond to Covid-19 and other seasonal pressures.”