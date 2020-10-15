Archie Foundation looking for brew-gooders to take part in virtual afternoon tea campaign

A children’s charity is launching a new fundraiser – a month of virtual afternoon tea parties.
Like many charities, The Archie Foundation has struggled to raise money this year as major events were cancelled as a result of the pandemic.
Already the charity has organised various events such as an open golf tournament and a mini garden version of last year’s hugely popular Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe