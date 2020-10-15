Show Links
News / Local

Archie Foundation looking for brew-gooders to take part in virtual afternoon tea campaign

by Craig Munro
15/10/2020, 2:34 pm Updated: 15/10/2020, 4:30 pm
Syndicate Post image

A children’s charity is launching a new fundraiser – a month of virtual afternoon tea parties.

Like many charities, The Archie Foundation has struggled to raise money this year as major events were cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

Already the charity has organised various events such as an open golf tournament and a mini garden version of last year’s hugely popular Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with facebook Register with google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register