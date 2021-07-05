Children’s charity the Archie Foundation has announced a major rebrand to mark its 21st anniversary.

The charity was first set up in 2000 to support the creation of a new children’s hospital in Aberdeen, but has now expanded to look after youngsters in Inverness and Tayside too.

Over a million children have been helped by Archie since it was created, as it has funded vital “extras” to make the kids’ stay in hospital easier and less frightening.

And now that the charity’s familiar logo is older than any of the children treated at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, he is getting a slightly more ‘grown-up’ look in the makeover.

His long legs are now a little shorter, and his rabbit toy has been replaced by Neo, the giraffe mascot of Friends of the Neonatal Unit.

‘A symbol of comfort, support and friendship’

The rebrand is the result of extensive market research among the network of supporters, and it will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

Archie Foundation CEO Paula Cormack said: “There can be few healthcare brand identities in the world as recognisable as the Archie character.

“He is truly unique and has been a symbol of comfort, support and friendship for many thousands of people over 21 years.

“As our charity has grown and we have developed into a larger family of funds, we knew the time was right to reflect that more clearly to our supporters and allow Archie to grow into a confident and caring 21-year-old.”

“It is so important that our three funds: The Archie Foundation, Grampian Child Bereavement Network and Friends of the Neonatal Unit, retain their purpose and their heart within the new brand identity, as each of them and their supporters play a vital role in providing care and services to children and families when they need it most.”