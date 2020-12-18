Archie Foundation announce radio star as latest celebrity patron

The Archie Foundation has announced radio presenter Lauren Mitchell as their new celebrity patron.

The Northsound presenter, who has compered a number of events for the children’s charity in recent years, will join other patrons including Mark Beaumont, Stewart Milne and Camilla Hellman.

She was revealed as the latest recruit via a video on Archie Grampian’s Facebook page, in which she was interviewed by Baxter Dick, another of the charity’s top supporters.

The nine-year-old asked Lauren, who co-hosts the station’s breakfast show, about her favourite song and whether she had been in hospital as a child.

Paula Cormack, director of fundraising for the Archie Foundation, said: “We are really thrilled to welcome Lauren on board Team Archie.

“She has been a tremendous supporter of the charity and it’s really fitting to now recognise the terrific contribution she has made.

“Lauren has supported a number of our events and helped us to raise significant sums of money to help support local babies, children and families.

“We’re looking forward to the days when we will have the opportunity to run fundraising events again and can’t wait to work with Lauren on making these extra special.”

More information about the vital work carried out by the Archie Foundation in the north-east, Tayside and the Highlands and how to support them can be found at www.archie.org/donate