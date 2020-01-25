Car raffle raises more than £25,000 for Aberdeen hospital charity

A charity raffle of a new car has raised thousands for an Aberdeen children’s hospital charity.

The Volkswagen Polo was raffled by the Aberdeen and North East Rotary Clubs to raise funds for the ARCHIE Foundation and generated £27,800.

The winner was Stonehaven resident Marilyn Fraser, 75.

She said: “It was a lovely surprise when I found out I’d won.

“I am delighted. The ARCHIE Foundation is a very worthy cause.”

Alan Pirie, chairman of the organising committee, said thousands of people had taken part in the raffle – raising vital funds for children’s medical care.

The Rotarian said: “There is no other group of Rotary Clubs in the country which comes together like this for one good cause.

“That’s something I am really proud of.”

ARCHIE Foundation chief executive David Wood added: “The support we get from the Rotary Clubs and people like Marilyn who buy tickets makes a huge difference to what we do in terms of supporting children in Grampian.

“We have worked with the Rotary for a number of years and we are extremely grateful for all the support they provide.

“It helps us make a huge difference to the lives of children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”