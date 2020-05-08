Archer cutting 12-15% of global workforce and pays millions for UK redundancies

Drilling contractor Archer is to cut between 12-15% of its global workforce of 5,000 as a result of the oil price crash and Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing its first quarter results today, the business, which has a regional base near Aberdeen, said it took $4.1million (£3.6m) in exceptional items during the period for platform drilling and engineering, mainly related to redundancy payments for more than 200 UK workers.