Archer cutting 12-15% of global workforce and pays millions for UK redundancies

Drilling contractor Archer is to cut between 12-15% of its global workforce of 5,000 as a result of the oil price crash and Covid-19 pandemic.
Announcing its first quarter results today, the business, which has a regional base near Aberdeen, said it took $4.1million (£3.6m) in exceptional items during the period for platform drilling and engineering, mainly related to redundancy payments for more than 200 UK workers.
For the full story visit energyvoice.com
Our free web and ePaper offer to help you stay informed in these challenging times
3 months free access to our web and ePaper pack including Premium articles.Subscribe