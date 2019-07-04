Archaeologists uncover bones and wall at ancient north-east fort

Excavation work is being carried out at the site of an ancient clifftop fort where bones were found 150 years ago.

Archaeologists have uncovered bone, charcoal and a large stone wall at Dillyminnen, near Gamrie.

The remaining parts of two buildings were discovered during digs carried out in the 1860s.

Archaeologists from Aberdeen University have now returned to the site to learn more about the history of the fort, which is believed to be Pictish.

Tests will be carried out on the items discovered to see if they can work out more about the building and build up a picture of the people who lived on the site.

It is one of more than 500 known promontory forts in Scotland and is classed as a site of “regional significance” on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

The work is being carried out as part of the Northern Picts Project and is supervised by Dr Gordon Noble, a lecturer at Aberdeen University.

The site is regularly visited by members of the public.