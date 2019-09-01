Archaeological dig on Bennachie celebrates success

A two-month archaeological dig on the lower slopes of Bennachie will finish this week after proving the area was lived in for hundreds of years.

Bennachie Landscapes Group, a joint project between the Bailies of Bennachie and University of Aberdeen, has been excavating the area over the summer.

The dig site is part of the Pittodrie House Hotel estate.

Archaeologist Colin Shepherd, a member of the BLG, said they had established that people had lived on the land, with various mounds in the landscape being manmade structures.

Aden Country Park will hold a separate archaeological dig at the Medieval Tower House site on September 7 from 10am to 4pm and members of the public have been given the chance to take part.

More information can be obained by contacting Aden skills development and events officer at justinetough96@gmail.com