Arcadia in administration: How many Aberdeen and north-east stores are affected?

Arcadia, the retail empire that has been a big-name on Scotland’s high streets for many years, has gone into administration.

Deloitte confirmed that the Sir Phillip Green-owned consortium had fallen into administration tonight, with 13,000 jobs at-risk.

Their slate of shops includes Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, Miss Selfridge and Evans.

But how many shops in the north and north-east are at threat?

Aberdeen

Aberdeen has 10 stores, with three Topshop branches dotted across malls in the city centre.

The Bon Accord hosts a Topshop, along with Burton and Dorothy Perkins stores.

Union Square hosts an Outfit, which includes various Arcadia womens retailers, including Topshop and Wallis.

There is also a Burton in Union Square as well.

Trinity Centre has a Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis, along with Burton although they mostly reside in the Debenhams.

Aberdeenshire

There is a Dorothy Perkins in Peterhead, along with a Burton.

Moray

There is a Burton in Elgin on the High Street.

Overall there are 13 Arcadia stores across the north-east.