North-east aquarium hosts virtual feed

An aquarium is set to present a virtual feeding of their fish during lockdown.

Macduff Marine Aquarium, in Aberdeenshire, will host a live-streaming session.

Staff will feed residents of the harbour tank, while giving a talk and answering questions from viewers.

Aquarium manager Claire Matthews said: “We’re feeling the lack of people around here.

“I know when I’ve walked around the fish immediately come over – it’s almost like they’re missing the company as well.

“In the harbour tank we have lumpsuckers, a couple of lovely wolffish, some flat fish and a beautiful lobster called Linda. We don’t normally have webcams to bring fish live into people’s living rooms, so this is a great way to try that.”

The aquarium will host the virtual feeds once a week during lockdown and are also planning a live-stream with their divers.

She said: “We’ve got our touch pools and sandy seabed with a lot of rays and dogfish so there’s so much scope for different talks.”

The event will be held tomorrow between 2pm and 2.30pm.

To view the session, go to facebook.com/macduffmarineaquarium