North-east aquarium to celebrate salmon

A north-east aquarium is to play host to two events to celebrate one of Scotland’s most iconic fish.

Macduff Marine Aquarium is to host two events this year as part of the International Year of Salmon.

The first, a Super Salmon fun day, will be held at the centre on Wednesday. It will feature expert talks as well as a dissection.

The second will be a Swimming Upstream event on September 26.

Experts will discuss the past, present and future of salmon fishing in Scotland.

It will feature footage of rare salmon behaviours, a chance to explore the aquarium and a discussion with scientists.

The aquarium has teamed up with the Deveron, Bogie and Isla Rivers Trust.

To book a place at the events, call 01261 833369 or email macduff.aquarium@aberdeenshire.gov.uk. Normal admission prices apply.