Approval to expand Aberdeen nursery provision

The second phase of a £23 million programme to provide hundreds of new nursery spaces in Aberdeen has been given the green light.

Aberdeen City Council has committed to expanding provision of funded early learning and childcare hours from 600 to 1,140 by next year, under Scottish Government targets.

Holyrood ministers have allocated more than £23m of funding to support the council’s expansion programme until the 2020-21 academic year.

Under the second phase of the programme, new-build nurseries will be constructed at Kirkhill and Gilcomstoun schools.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Extensions will also be added to Cults, Culter and Broomhill schools, while the existing nurseries at Kingswells, Charleston and Loirston schools will be remodelled.

Construction work is already set to take place at existing schools and nurseries at Tullos, Westpark, Kingsford, Quarryhill and Woodside, and new nurseries at Northfield/Cummings Park, Seaton and Tillydrone.

Project briefs and estimated costs for a third phase of the programme, which largely focus on the minor reconfiguration of existing spaces, are currently being compiled.

The expansion of hours is to help parents return to work or study by providing more free childcare.