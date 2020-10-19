Approval of second golf course at north-east Trump resort could create ‘uncertainty’ for residents

The approval of Donald Trump’s new golf course will create a “degree of uncertainty” for local residents, it has been claimed.

Aberdeenshire Council has now given permission for a new 18-hole golf course to be built next to the existing site on Menie Estate, near Balmedie.

Despite numerous objections from residents and campaigning from environmental activists, the local authority gave the final go-ahead to the plans on Friday.

The Formartine Area Committee had previously approved the application following a split vote last year.

It is planned to be named MacLeod, after Trump’s mother Mary Anne MacLeod.

It would be located to the west and south of the current Championship Golf Course and would have new access routes created.

Mid Formartine Democratic Independent and Green Group Councillor Paul Johnston said he believed the decision was “fundamentally wrong”.

He said: “The council have decided that this should go ahead, I think they are fundamentally wrong there.

“It’s a very good question whether it will be built, you don’t know what the future holds, never mind just with Covid, then there’s Brexit, and the situation in the US as well.

“In the meantime, the community will have a degree of uncertainty.

“It will be a different community, and it will be a closed community for some.”

And fellow Mid Formartine Councillor Andrew Hassan added: “Formartine Area Committee granted approval of the golf course back in September last year following a split vote, with the majority of members satisfied that the application met what had been proposed in the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017 site allocation within the Menie Estate.

“We were informed then that this additional golf course would be an integral component of the resort which aimed to transform the site into a global business location of high quality.

“At the time of determination, the principle was long established that the golf course would come forward so when we convened for the determination our discussion focused on ensuring the conditions were strong – and we did amend one to ensure an Environmental Management Plan was included.

“On hearing the application has now been signed off, I would expect the Environmental Management Plan to have been produced and now we will wait and see if this development does indeed add significantly to the tourism offering of the north-east – and in the post-covid world bring in the social and economic benefits that the application was founded upon.”

In a report, the head of Aberdeenshire Council’s planning and environmental service, said: “The planning authority considers that the application is for a development that is not in full accordance with the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.

“Although the proposal is located within the identified Aberdeenshire Coastal Zone, the proposed development is considered to be an integral component of the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017 OP3 site allocation within the settlement of Balmedie.

“The proposal is considered to meet all other relevant policies of the Local Development Plan and will contribute towards the significant social and economic benefits expected to be delivered by the wider development proposals within the Menie Estate.”