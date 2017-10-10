Approval for 3,000 homes as latest phase of new community moves forward

Councillors have given their support to the next phase of a 3,000-home project.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee backed a masterplan for the further development of the Countesswells scheme, following on from the overall project receiving planning permission in principle.

Within this next phase – which will see the number of new homes rise to around 600 adjoining the community’s first primary school – a new neighbourhood centre has been given the green light. ­

This will provide space for new shops, community facilities, and small-scale office space, set around a public square.

There are also proposals in place to create allotments within a short walk north of the square.

These elements will tie in to the road and pedestrian infrastructure that is also being phased in at the site.

Allan McGregor, the Countesswells project director, said: “Creating a new community is only possible when the place has all the elements people need to truly make it theirs, and that doesn’t just mean a home.

“The neighbourhood centre in phase 1b is the backbone of the new settlement at Countesswells – its shops, indoor facilities and outdoor meeting spaces are there to be used for the benefit of the people who call the community home, and are proud to do so.

“Across the community, a dynamic mix of uses are built in to each masterplan, balancing residential and retail, and leisure and commercial space to create a place with its own opportunities to live, work and play, while remaining part of what is a very cosmopolitan city – which is a key focus of the council’s local plan.”

The new community is being constructed by Countesswells Development Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stewart Milne Group.

The development will be phased between now and 2030, with a total capital value of around £1 billion.

Across the other phases a new secondary school, an additional primary school, healthcare facilities and other community facilities will be delivered.

Masterplans for the three phases of the 3,000-home community outline the layout and design of its streets, facilities and business premises.