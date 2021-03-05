A north-east MSP is encouraging employers in the region to consider applying for an apprenticeship grant.

The Scottish Government’s £15m apprenticeship employer grant provides up to £5,000 for a company to either take on an apprentice aged between 16 and 24, help them upskill, or take on those aged up to 29-year-old who are disabled, a care leaver or from an ethnic minority.

A £3,500 grant is also available for apprentices who are aged 25 and over.

The funding application will close on March 25, or until funding levels are exceeded.

This week also marks Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin is encouraging employers in the region to take advantage of the apprenticeship grant scheme.

She said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the jobs and opportunities available for young people and employers have faced incredible challenges due to the pandemic – that’s why the SNP Government has introduced the Apprenticeship Employer Grant.

“To mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week, I am encouraging local businesses in Aberdeenshire to register for the scheme and take on apprentices – creating jobs and teaching our young people new skills.

“Alongside the Young Person’s Guarantee, the SNP Scottish Government is taking steps to ensure we build a resilient recovery. To do that we need a resilient workforce and our young people will be at the very heart of that.”