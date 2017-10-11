Aberdeen apprentice electrician crowned best in UK

A North-east apprentice has been crowned the best in the UK.

Graeme Baird, who is a time-served electrician and now works full-time with Aberdeen City Council, scooped the APSE UK Mechanical and Electrical Apprentice of the Year 2017.

His colleague Craig Paterson, who is now a time-served plumber-heating engineer also with the local authority, was another one of the finalists.

Councillor Yvonne Allan, convener of the communities, housing and infrastructure committee, said: “Our apprentices go through a carefully planned-out programme, which is aimed at giving them a full experience of the job along with accredited written work, so it’s fantastic that two of our former apprentices were in the final.

“It shows the hard work, effort and support that our staff give our apprentices on a daily basis helping them to bring out the best in themselves.”

Aberdeen City Council’s apprenticeship scheme is for four years and provides on-the-job training for those looking to gain skills necessary for employment.