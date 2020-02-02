Applications for homes now open in north-east coastal spot

Applications are now open for new rental homes in an Aberdeenshire coastal town.

Work is progressing well on a new housing development in Portsoy that will provide 44 homes for social rent.

The Sanctuary Homes project at Park Crescent will see a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties completed this summer.

The site was previously home to the town’s former Campbell Hospital.

Sanctuary Scotland Housing Association will allocate the properties through the HomeHunt portal, with a percentage of applicants being nominated by Aberdeenshire Council.

Councillor Anne Stirling, chairwoman of the council’s communities committee, said: “I’m very pleased to see this development progressing at Portsoy.

“It supports our ongoing commitment to increasing the availability of housing in communities across Aberdeenshire and I hope there will be a lot of interest.”

Applicants are now being encouraged to register for the properties by visting homehunt.info and to also apply via apply4homes.org.uk