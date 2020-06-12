Applications sought for north-east coastal funding pot

Funding applications are being sought from north-east coastal communities.

Groups in the Kincardine and Mearns area can apply for money from the Scottish Government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

There is £12,500 available to support local projects and initiatives.

One of the key criteria for funding is that the site of the community must lie within one mile of Aberdeenshire’s coastline.

Examples of settlements which could be eligible include Findon, Portlethen, Newtonhill, Muchalls, Stonehaven, Catterline, Kinneff, Inverbervie, Gourdon, Johnshaven and St Cyrus.

Applications are being invited from groups or organisations representing communities of interest as well as more general areas such as wildlife or the environment, arts or wellbeing.

The funds must be able to be spent and claimed by March 31, 2021 and there will be no opportunity to extend this deadline.

Kincardine and Mearns area manager Bruce Stewart said: “In light of the new challenges we are all facing as a result of the coronavirus, this funding may enable the creation of new projects to help with such themes as community health and wellbeing, enhancement of our local environment or celebration of our historical links and ties with the sea.

“We anticipate that there will be future funds available, so if your project is not sufficiently advanced to be able to submit a claim for this financial year, then you may be able to apply in future years.”

Applications must be submitted by noon on Monday, August 10 to the council’s Area Project Officer, Diane Henderson, at diane.henderson@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

After the closing date, a report will be prepared for Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee when councillors will review the applications and allocate the funding to those projects most closely matching the criteria.