Applications open for second year of north-east business start-up project

Applications are open for the second year of a start-up accelerator programme set up to help create new businesses in the north-east.

The programme is open to staff, students and alumni from both Robert Gordon University and North East Scotland College (NESCol) and aims to support the diversification of the regional economy.

It is part of a suite of initiatives designed to embed entrepreneurship and innovation across the university and promote entrepreneurship as a career choice to stimulate economic development.

In its first year, 165 teams applied and 25 were successful, representing a range of sectors including food and drink, education, health care and technology.

Each of the 25 teams received seed funding of £10,000.

Applications can be made on the RGU website and the deadline is Sunday 24 November.