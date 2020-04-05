Applications open for north-east grant scheme

Applications are now open for a north-east funding scheme.

The Marr Area Large Grant Scheme will provide funding of up to £5,000 for projects which aim to help improve local communities in the Marr Area.

The first round of applications should be submitted to Aberdeenshire Council by May 15.

Applicants can be from constituted groups who aim to deliver projects within the Marr area in line with key local priorities.

They include empowering communities, making them economically vibrant, safe, healthy, thriving and connected and improving their natural heritage and environment.

Projects awarded funding must be completed by the end of February 2021 and applicants will be expected to identify match funding, normally at least 50% of total project costs. For groups seeking smaller amounts (up to £2,000), applicants should refer to the Marr Area Small Grants Scheme which is also open for applications for 2020/21.

To get an application form or to find out more details about the scheme and how to take part, contact Marr@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01975 520400.