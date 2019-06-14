Applications open for Aberdeen arts grants

Aberdeen City Council have urged community groups to apply for the second round of a popular arts grant.

The council made £50,000 available as part of the Creative Funding, which gives individuals the opportunity to apply for up to £2000, while not-for-profit organisations can apply for up to £15,000, which supports creative projects benefiting the city.

In the first round of this year, the panel allocated funding to 14 individuals and 17 organisations, which ranged from musicians working in care homes to educational early years drama projects.

For the second round of funding, those organisations thinking of applying are being encouraged to consider proposing projects which align with the 700th Anniversary of the Stocket Charter signed by Robert the Bruce.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charter saw Aberdeen receive custodianship of the Forrest of Stocket (now Mid Stocket) and three other plots of land, which became to be known as the Freedom Lands.

Councillor Marie Boulton, cultural spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council, said: “We have had a terrific response to the first round of applications and groups, individuals and a diverse range of audiences will benefit. That is why we are looking forward to receiving the applications from creative individuals and groups from across the city for the remaining £50,000”.

Applications for the second round close on July 23 at 5pm and can be found online at http://bit.ly/2WB2d6r