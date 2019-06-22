Application to extend work at sand and gravel quarry gets go-ahead

A quarry has had its application to extend works at its site for a decade approved.

Lovie Ltd had sought to continue operations for sand and gravel extraction at Methlick Quarry near Ellon for another 10 years.

The firm had applied to Aberdeenshire Council to grant the extension at the facility along the River Ythan.

Dalgleish Associates submitted plans to the local authority on behalf of the company.

According to a planning report, restoration works will also take place at the quarry.

The quarry will expand by eight hectares with the approval of Aberdeenshire Council officers.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was carried out by Lovie Ltd for the development.

In a planning statement by Dalgleish Associates, it said: “If permitted the operation shall yield an estimated 830,000 tonnes of sand and gravel over an extraction period of 10 years and four months.

“A further year shall be required to complete restoration works.

“The proposed extension area is located largely within the existing planning permission boundary and would increase the existing excavation area by a further 8ha.

“The extension would take in the existing excavation area to the south into a small mound of coarse river terrace.

“Lovie Ltd is aware of its responsibilities in relation to the environment and communities and endeavours to ensure its operations have minimal negative impact.”

Methlick Quarry has been in operation since 1992. Lovie Ltd took over the running of the quarry in May 2005.

A report detailing the local authority’s decision said: “Extraction would take place in five phases over a period of 10 years and four months.

“The proposal makes provision for the progressive restoration of the site which would be completed within one year of the completion of extraction.

“The restoration plan shows that upon completion the restored landform would seek to mimic the surrounding Ythan Valley in terms of topography.

“The restoration works would include replacement tree-planting along the southern boundary and the seeding of native grassland species.”