Application to be submitted for major Aberdeen road improvement project

Aberdeen City Council will submit a planning application for a major city infrastructure project next week.

The local authority is set to submit its proposals for the Berryden Corridor improvement project.

It follows various public consultation events held in recent months.

The council says it will improve the efficiency of the road, cycleway and pavement network in the area, reducing journey times and relieving congestion.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “This is a significant development for the Berryden Corridor improvement project and is to be welcomed.

“The new road layout will improve the efficiency of the road, cycleway and pavement network, relieve congestion and improve infrastructure locally for walking and cycling.

“We’d ask the local community and people who drive or cycle in the area to examine the planning application and take part in the formal process.”

The project will involve widening the existing road and improving the junctions between Skene Square and Ashgrove Road, while a new section of road will also be constructed between Ashgrove Road and Kittybrewster roundabout.