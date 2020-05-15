Application submitted to demolish former north-east school

A building warrant has been lodged for the demolition of a former north-east school.

An application was published this week by Aberdeen City Council, to demolish the remaining two residential blocks of the former Cordyce School.

Currently, the proposal is pending consideration but if successful, it will remove all remnants of the fire-hit school.

The site on Riverview Drive was home to the building, which was destroyed in a deliberate blaze in 2017.

Dennis Will, chairman of the Dyce and Stoneywood Community Council, has voiced his support for the application, which aims to pull the remaining structures to the ground.

He said: “People have been going in and vandalising it.

“If it’s going to be interfered with and it’s dragging people into the area where they shouldn’t be, well there’s nothing wrong with that.

“The council’s had to put up wooden shutters and things like that.

“It might as well be flattened and we’re looking forward to hearing what their plans are for it.”

While numerous offers were put forward to develop the land, none of these offers were accepted by the city council.

He added: “It’s been up for sale and it’s a very sensitive thing for Dyce.

“We’re very concerned with that side of the river not being built on, and that’s always been the big discussion with the council and ourselves.”

Applicants for ownership of the land included boxer Lee McAllister who hoped to build a fitness village, and the owner of Parkhill Garden Centre, who intended to move the business from its home on the B977.

Dennis said: “The garden centre put in an offer for the grounds, but of course it’s all went back to the council.

“There was no agreement and we’re still waiting to see what’s going to happen.”

An ACC spokesman said: “We intend taking forward the demolition of the site in due course in preparation for future development.

“A previous marketing exercise was undertaken for the site.

“None of the offers were considered to represent best value for the site at that time.

“However, the site will be re-marketed when conditions allow”.