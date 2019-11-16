Application made to run Aberdeen GP surgery after Europe-wide hunt

An application has been made to take over the running of an Aberdeen GP practice.

The Evening Express previously revealed the partners of Carden Medical Practice, on Carden Place, had chosen to end their contract with NHS Grampian.

The practice, which provides services for around 9,000 registered patients, has continued to offer GP services as normal while efforts are made to find out whether any other practice is interested in taking it on.

Now a report, to be presented to members of the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership at the Health Village on Tuesday, has revealed an advert was put out Europe-wide and an application received to take on the running of the surgery.

This is currently being assessed through due process, according to the report by the chief officer of the partnership, Sandra Ross.

She added: “There has been no surge of complaints or of patients wanting to move practice to date and no staff have left due to the proposed changes.

“Carden has not yet given notice and we continue to work closely with them to ensure the provision of services, mindful of future options.”

Patients were told of the changes when they came to light last month and were informed there was “no need” to worry or change their practice as a result of the move.

Health bosses previously stated that if there was no interest, the practice would be transferred to NHS Grampian where it would then be directly managed by the Health and Social Care Partnership.

Carden practice manager Shona Alexander previously revealed the practice has a mixture of salaried GPs, locums and GP partners who own the business.

She confirmed that one partner was moving on for career reasons with the remaining two partners having taken the decision to work with the partnership to look at different ways of working.

Ms Alexander said last month: “We want to reassure our patients that our services will continue as normal throughout and our staff remain available to deal with all primary care needs.”

The partnership said the move will offer an opportunity to “reshape services” in the area to make sure they meet the needs of the local community.