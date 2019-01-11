Dad appeals for missing son Alastair last seen on north-east beach to come home

The devastated family of a missing man last seen on a north-east beach today pleaded with him to come home.

Alastair Done, 25, from Malpas in Cheshire, was spotted in Aberdeen and Balmedie over the weekend but has not been seen since.

Specialist search teams, including police dogs, have been drafted in and clothes believed to belong to Alastair were found on the beach on Tuesday.

Alastair’s family have now made a direct appeal to him to get in connect.

Speaking from the family home in Cheshire, his father Nick Done said they “all love him” and are mystified why he would have chosen to travel to the north-east, as he had no links to this region.

Mr Done said: “Everyone, his brother, his granddad, his mum, me, we all miss him, we all love him and we just want him back.

“If he is still out there, we all love him and miss him and we just need him to come back and we can talk.

“That was the thing with Alastair, he couldn’t talk about things – he found it hard to express his true feelings.”

It’s believed Alastair arrived in Aberdeen on a train from Crewe at 3.51pm on Friday.

He is described as being around 5ft 11in, with a ‘buzz’ haircut and glasses.

When last seen he was wearing a black hooded fleece, black walking boots and was carrying a black rucksack with a blue roll-mat attached. He also had a green shopping bag in his hand.

Mr Done said the discovery of Alastair’s clothes on the beach added to the mystery of his disappearance.

He said: “The fact they’ve found his clothes on the beach is a different thing all together.

“He did have a holdall and may have had extra clothes with him. We don’t know if the clothes found are off his back or he had in his bag – he could have pretended to disappear but he hasn’t.

“We don’t know for sure anything.”

Mr Done said Alastair – a tree surgeon – has previously gone missing.

He said: “Three years ago, he decided to not tell anyone.

“He went around Europe and was in Spain and kept travelling and ended up in Ireland.”

Alastair is believed to have spent some time in Union Square before heading along Guild Street to Market Street and into the Aberdeen Market.

CCTV of the missing man was captured at Premier Stores in Balmedie at 1pm on Saturday.

A worker from the shop, who asked not to be named, said: “There wasn’t anything suspicious or abnormal when he came in. He bought juice, crisps, some cookies, sandwich and a doughnut pack and paid cash.”

Police said the last sighting of Alastair was at Balmedie Beach on Saturday, when a member of public phoned them over “ concerns” for a man on the sand.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Following extensive inquiries carried out this week we believe this man was Alastair and since then personal items including clothes that match those he was wearing have been recovered on the beach around one-mile north of the car park.

“We are treating Alastair as a missing person and I ask anyone who has seen a man matching his description or who has information as to where he might be to contact police. We are keen to trace his movements between Friday afternoon when he arrived in Aberdeen and Saturday when he was seen in Balmedie and inquiries are ongoing to establish if he used public transport.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was at Balmedie Beach over the weekend and thinks they saw him. I don’t believe he has a mobile phone with him, however if he sees or hears this appeal I would ask him to get in touch immediately.”