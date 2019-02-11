Appeal after xenophobic abuse painted onto van in Aberdeen

An appeal has been launched after xenophobic abuse was spray-painted onto a van in Aberdeen.

The French registered yellow van, registration DJ-339-JG parked in the Polworth Road area of Torry had the words ‘EU scum go home’ scrawled onto its side.

Police are looking to trace the owner of the van, as well as the person responsible for the vandalism.

Sergeant Michael Loughhead said: “Thankfully this incident was reported to the police by a local councillor who was disgusted by what had been written and we are subsequently reviewing CCTV in the area as well as conducting house-to-house inquiries to identify the person – or people – responsible for this crime.

“It beggars belief that such an offensive term would be used in such a public place.

“Behaviour of this nature won’t be tolerated and I urge anyone with information to get in touch with police on 101 quoting ref. no. CF0033760219.

“We are also carrying out inquiries to establish who owns the van – if you recognise the vehicle please get in touch.”

Speaking to the Press and Journal, councillor Christian Allard, who was born in France, said: “I have looked at the graffiti and I can’t think of any other reason this van was attacked otherwise.

“Luckily I haven’t seen anything else like this in the area.

“I think a lot of people in Torry are getting very worried at the moment as we get nearer to Brexit.”