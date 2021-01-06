Appeal for volunteers to join Aberdeen Childline

As we enter a new year, there’s no doubt that 2020 was tough for all of us.

Children’s lives have been hit particularly hard, with school closures and clubs and activities being limited due to restrictions put in place to control the pandemic.

At the beginning of 2021, many of us will embark on New Year’s resolutions, perhaps getting some exercise, giving up a guilty pleasure, or spending more time doing the things you love.

But this January, the NSPCC is asking you to commit to one more resolution. If you can spare some time and energy, please help us make 2021 a better year for children across Scotland.

Childline is an essential service for children every single day, and last year our work became even more vital for young people.

They sought support from our counsellors on a range of issues including loneliness, their mental health, and suicidal thoughts and feelings while suffering increased pressure under the pandemic.

We are looking for new volunteers to join our Childline family and help children and young people who need us in their darkest hours. Our service is here for children every single day, but all we’re asking from you is four hours a week.

The pandemic has reduced the number of volunteers able to regularly attend shifts across the country, and we’d like to add another 50 to our bank of 100 volunteers so we can continue to provide this vital service to children across the country.

Volunteering with Childline is a great way to learn some new skills whilst helping children when they are in need.

© Supplied by Childline

Last year our Aberdeen base celebrated 15 years, and we would like to continue to be able to deliver the service for years to come.

We provide full training, so it doesn’t matter what your background is, as we will equip you with all the skills needed to be a Childline counsellor, whilst our supervisors will be guiding you through contacts with children.

The service may have changed in a number of ways this year, but we’ve overcome all the challenges and are continuing to be there for children.

If you’d like to hear more about what it’s like to be a Childline volunteer, I’d encourage you to sign up for a volunteer information meeting – these are being done online at the moment, so there is no need to come into the base.

To find out more about volunteering with Childline Aberdeen and to sign up for an upcoming volunteer info meeting, please visit: https://bit.ly/3lHcbjN