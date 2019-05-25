Appeal to volunteer for projects across north-east

An appeal for volunteers has been made to help make a difference to a number of projects in the north-east.

The National Trust for Scotland are asking for potential volunteers to assist on outdoor projects.

New volunteers also have the chance to attend training courses and lectures in Aberdeen University’s Zoology Building.

Places are available on projects from June 1 to November 16 at properties including Leith Hall, Drum Castle, Crathes Castle, Pitmedden Garden, Castle Fraser, Fyvie Castle, Inverewe Garden and Haddo House.