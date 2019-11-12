Appeal to upgrade a major north-east road to end bottleneck

A north-east councillor has urged ministers to upgrade a major road in the region.

Ellon and District representative Gillian Owen claims the completion of the AWPR and the dualling of the Balmedie-Tipperty section of the A90 has created a new bottleneck at Ellon.

She has written to the Scottish Government’s transport secretary Michael Matheson asking him to consider dualling the road as far as Toll of Birness.

A report submitted to Aberdeenshire Council’s Formartine area committee said the effect had been “unanticipated”.

But Mrs Owen, who also has a role as a promoter for the Why Stop at Ellon? campaign, said she and other residents had previously warned it would be the case.

She said: “Now more than ever the Scottish Government must accept that the A90 Ellon onwards is in urgent need of attention and dualling to the Toll of Birness is a necessity.

“Michael Matheson must find the money for this to happen and to be honest sooner rather than later.”

Mrs Owen described the single carriageway north of Ellon as an “absolute joke”.

She added: “The north east is the engine room of Scotland’s economy yet the A90 Ellon onwards is single carriageway, which is an absolute joke.

“The opening up of the AWPR/B-T has highlighted major traffic issues in and around Ellon, congestion at peak times has huge impacts on South Road, and with three-way traffic lights there really is no mitigation to help solve this.

“As for the A90 Ellon onwards, the single carriageway is the problem as it needs to be dualled.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the body was continuing to work to improve the road network in the north-east.

He said: “The longer-term consideration of the routes north of Aberdeen is being taken forward in the context of the ongoing Strategic Transport Appraisal, part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, and through the second Strategic Transport Projects Review.

“Appropriate local and regional engagement will continue throughout the appraisal process to ensure that all relevant stakeholders and local communities are involved in this process.”