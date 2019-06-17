Appeal to turn Aberdeen stables into dog hotel rejected

The Scottish Government has rejected an appeal to turn a stable into a dog hotel at an Aberdeen business.

Plans for the venture, submitted by Aberdeen Pet Resort in Peterculter, were originally rejected by the local authority in December.

A total of 65 letters of objection were filed against the application, arguing that noise from the canines would adversely affect residents.

Earlier this year, the company appealed the decision to the Scottish Government, hoping to have the decision overturned.

The firm argued it would provide a new use for an existing building, and would create new jobs.

The new plans had included an acoustic system in the ceiling, which it was hoped would help to absorb noise from the kennels.

However, the government has again rejected the application.

In a decision notice issued as part of the appeal, reporter Steve Field said: “Although I have found that the proposed development complies with, or by use of conditions, could be made to comply with, the Aberdeen Local Development Plan, it is not compliant with noise.

“I consider that the conflict with the noise policy is sufficient for me to conclude that the proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan.

“I have considered all the other matters raised, including the representations both in support of and opposing the proposed development, but there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions.”

Aberdeen Pet Resort, which is owned by Michael and Sarah Hamilton, previously applied for planning permission to construct kennels in 2014, which were approved by planning officers but rejected by the committee.

Mr Field added: “Arguments to the effect that there is under-provision or over-provision of dog boarding facilities in and around Aberdeen or that the proposed development would impact on house prices are not material planning considerations and I have not taken these into account.”

Aberdeen Pet Resort declined to comment.