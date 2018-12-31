Appeal to find taxi driver after woman hit by car in Aberdeen

Police are looking to trace a taxi driver who stopped after a woman was hit by a car in Aberdeen.

A 68-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision involving a Vauxhall Zafira on Tillydrone Avenue at around 6.15am last Thursday.

The taxi was not involved in the crash, however, officers believe the driver may be able to help with inquiries.

The taxi is believed to be a dark-coloured Peugeot Partner or similar style vehicle.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence from the North East Road Policing Unit said: “I continue to appeal for anyone else who stopped at the scene and has not yet passed their details to police to get in touch on 101 using reference number 0755 of December 27.”