Appeal to trace missing north-east teenagers

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace two teenagers reported missing from the Stonehaven area.

Hannah Christie and Anais Shine, both aged 14, were last seen at about 12.40pm today in the Slug Road area.

It is believed they may have looked to travel to the Aberdeen area however they have not returned home nor been in contact with anyone since this time.

Hannah is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder length blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black skirt, a white shirt, black tights, white Nike airmax trainers and a black puffa jacket. She was also carrying a black handbag.

Anais is described as having shoulder length brown hair which is usually worn down and when last seen was wearing black leggings, a white shirt, black Vans trainers, and a leopard print furry jacket with a hood. She was also carrying a black handbag.

Officers believe the teenagers to be together and are asking anyone who may have seen them, or spoken to them since 12.40pm today, to get in contact as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Hannah or Anais are asked to call police at the earliest opportunity.

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2022 of 2 March.