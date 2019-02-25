Monday, February 25th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Appeal to trace missing north-east man last seen driving a Skoda Roomster

by Callum Main
25/02/2019, 2:54 pm
© Police ScotlandPaul Galloway
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing north-east man and the vehicle he is believed to be driving.

Paul Galloway was last seen at his home in Hopeman at around 8.20am this morning.

The 55-year-old is believed to be driving a Skoda Roomster with registration SY11 WCG.

He is around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short brown, greying hair. When he was last seen in the Thom Street area he was wearing a blue polo short, no jacket and grey trousers.

Police have said it’s crucial they find him as soon as possible.

Anyone who has seen him or his car is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1279.

