Appeal to trace missing man Andrew McGee who may have links to Aberdeen

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for help to trace a missing man who may have links to Aberdeen.

Andrew McGee was last seen in Leith Walk in Edinburgh at around 7.30am on Wednesday.

Officers believe he returned to the property at some point during the day before leaving again before 11.30pm.

The 52-year-old has not been seen since.

Andrew is white, around 5ft 6in tall with a slim build. He has blue/green eyes and short salt and pepper hair, dark eyebrows and a tattoo on the right side of his neck which has the name Sarah and a date.

Police believe he could be wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a black t-shirt with ‘Assembly’ written on it, blue jeans and he may have a black/yellow bag.

As well has having connections to the north-east, he is also understood to have links to Inverness.

Sergeant George Nisbet of Leith Police Station said: “We continue to work to establish the circumstances surrounding Andrew going missing and would ask anyone who may have seen him since Wednesday to get in touch with us immediately.

“His family are very worried about him and, if Andrew see’s this appeal, we’d urge him to contact either police or his family as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3355 of 13th December.