Appeal to trace missing Fife woman who may have travelled to Aberdeen

Police in the north-east are helping in the search for a missing Fife woman who may have travelled to Aberdeen.

Gillian Aidi is believed to have left her home in the Hill of Beath area sometime after 5am this morning.

There are concerns for the welfare of the 26-year-old, who has not spoken to her family since.

Gillian is white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of heavy build with short reddish hair. She is possibly wearing a bright yellow long-sleeved t-shirt and a denim jacket.

He is known to travel by bus and train and may have travelled to Aberdeen.

Inspector Neil Drummond said: “We’re asking anyone who may have seen Gillian since this time, or has information which may be relevant to our enquiries, to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Gillian see’s this appeal, we’d urge her to contact either us or her family as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 2352 of May 15.