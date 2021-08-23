Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen woman Debbie Newlands

By Kirstin Tait
23/08/2021, 10:25 am Updated: 23/08/2021, 10:33 am
Debbie Newlands is missing from Westburn Road in Aberdeen. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing Aberdeen woman.

Debbie Newlands was last seen at 3.30pm yesterday on Westburn Road.

The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins, of large build with black hair.

She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a white T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers.

She was also carrying a red over the shoulder handbag.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward and contact them on their non-emergency 101 number quoting ref PS-20210822-3573.